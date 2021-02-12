A New Home At Last

A YEAR after losing everything to Hurricane Dorian, Abaco resident Bernice Brown can now live comfortably in her new home thanks to Good Samaritans.

The 82-year-old was given the keys to her new one-bedroom home during a special dedication ceremony on the island last Friday. She is among thousands who were negatively affected by the powerful Category Five storm in 2019.

Building materials for the home were donated by Palm Beach Lakes Church of Christ, other Church of Christ branches and Healing Hands International. They also paid for the labour costs.

Ms Brown, who had tears in her eyes during the handover ceremony, said she was extremely grateful for the generous donations.

She also gave thanks to God for allowing her to survive the storm and witness the special moment.

“I am so happy for all the help given. It’s been rough, but God kept me and I am grateful. Thank you all,” she said.