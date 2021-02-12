North Abaco Mp: I Did My Best

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NORTH Abaco MP Darren Henfield says he gave constituents his best effort as their representative these last four years.

The incumbent was recently ratified as one of the Free National Movement’s candidates for the 2022 general election and told The Tribune that the governing party did the best that it could do given the circumstances.

Asked if he felt confident in being re-elected to represent his constituency, Mr Henfield said it was up to the people of North Abaco to make the decision.

However, he said he would continue to work as hard as possible to earn and keep their trust.

Mr Henfield said; “I did my best and I think most people will understand that I did my best. I rode out the storm with my people. The storm was very destructive to all of us,” he said on Friday.

“Stayed there long after and I remain with my people in North Abaco. We will need to stop until we recover all that Dorian has tried to steal from us. That’s where we are.”

There has been much criticism in the handling of Hurricane Dorian, including the rebuilding process. Yet, the area’s member of Parliament defended the government.

“Dorian was the first of it’s kind for any government in this region, anywhere in the world.

“There’s no textbook response that one could come up with for Dorian,” he continued.

“I think (in) the circumstances we did our best. We’re very pleased and grateful to God. We had a lot of help in the aftermath. People are still with us trying to help us recover and rebuild. You know you had wildfires in California. They have not yet rebuilt some of them. Puerto Rico, (Hurricane) Irma have not yet rebuilt.

“I think for a small developing country we did extremely well to be where we are now in our recovery efforts.”

Central and South Abaco MP James Albury recently announced he is not seeking re-election.