Scholar Search To Offer Scholarships

WINDSOR School Million Dollar Scholar Search was launched yesterday which aims to provide full scholarship learning for Bahamian students currently in 8th, 9th or 10th Grades.

The scholarship search will award ten deserving Bahamians – five girls and five boys – with up to a four-year scholarship to Windsor School at Albany, which includes full tuition, uniforms, daily lunch, books and an iPad.

The competition will combine an interview portion along with a talent performance and several challenges, designed to identify the country’s most talented students in various areas, including general academics, music, art & design, marine biology or business. Forty students from around the country will be selected to participate in the competition and will be evaluated by a panel of judges featuring prominent leaders in The Bahamas and internationally.

“This competition is an opportunity to provide a phenomenal education and experience to the best and the brightest in our country,” said founder of Windsor Schools, Lisa Sawyer-McCartney. “It will provide a pathway to a bright future for young Bahamians who deserve it most.”

The competition, held over several days at Windsor School’s Albany campus, will air on television in May, at which time the ten winners will be announced.

The application portal is now open at www.windsormilliondollarsearch.com and applications will be accepted through March 7.

“Windsor School is about building the excellence within each student and creating early opportunities to chase greatness,” said Windsor School’s middle and upper school head of school, Dr Mark Ott.

“We want to develop and promote our country’s very best resources, which (are) our bright students, and this competition provides us with an amazing opportunity to do so.”

Windsor School is a private, college preparatory school from pre-reception through Grade 12 providing students with a strong, foundational education.