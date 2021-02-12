Three In Court On Fraud Charges

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Three persons accused of possessing forged cheques in connection with the purchase of goods totaling over $20,000 were arraigned on more than a dozen fraud-related charges on Tuesday in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court.

Denny Bullard, 44, of Pinta Avenue, South Bahamia; Edward Deveaux, 65, of Holmes Rock; and Crystal Francois, 34, of Adena Court, Freeport, appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in Court Two.

The lengthy arraignment involved some 17 charges in total, including one count of acquisition of proceeds of crime; three counts of fraud; four counts of possession of forged documents; four counts of uttering a forged document; two counts of attempted fraud; three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, and one count of possession of proceeds of criminal conduct.

Bullard was represented by Osman Johnson. Cassietta McIntosh represented Francois and Deveaux.

On the charge of possession of a forged document, it is alleged that on January 25, 2021, at Freeport, the accused being concerned together with the intent to defraud possessed a forged Royal Bank of Canada cheque that was drawn on the account of the Teachers & Salaried Workers Co-Operative made payable to Guardian Fencing & Shutters in the amount of $4, 848, knowing it not to be genuine.

On the same date and place, it is alleged that the accused being concerned together possessed a forged Royal Bank of Canada cheque No 804301 drawn on the account of the Teachers & Salaried Workers Co-Operative made payable to Kelly’s Freeport Ltd for $6,168.

It is also alleged on the same date and place, the accused being concerned together possessed a forged RBC cheque No 800401 drawn on the account of Teachers & Salaried Workers Co-Operative made to Do It Center for $3,599.31.

It is also alleged that on January 29, at Freeport, Bullard being concerned together with others possessed a forged RBC cheque No 401025 drawn on the account of the Grand Bahama Power Company made payable to Guardian Fencing & Shutters, in the amount of $9,820.

On the single charge of acquisition of proceeds of criminal conduct, it is alleged that on January 25, they being concerned together acquired building materials for $3,599.31 from the Do It Center representing means of criminal conduct.

They were also charged with possession of proceeds of criminal conduct. It is alleged that between January 25 through 29 at Freeport, the accused possessed items valuing some $9,820 representing the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The charges stemming from the above matters also include four counts of uttering a forged document; four counts of fraud by false pretenses; and three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses.

The three defendants elected summary trial in the magistrate’s court and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Prosecutors Sergeant Calsey Arthur and Inspector Anthony Sawyer did not object to bail, but requested conditions be attached to bail.

“Because of the seriousness of the offenses we ask that stringent measures are placed on the defendants,” Inspector Sawyer told the Court, suggesting that the trio should be made to sign in three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, to the Central Police Station.

On the three forged document charges, Magistrate Laing granted the defendants $9,000 bail with one or two suretors, totally some $27,000 each.

He ordered that Bullard, Francois, and Deveaux sign in between 6am and 6pm on Mondays and Wednesdays at Central Police Station.



The magistrate also ordered them not to make contact with the virtual complainants. The matters were adjourned to May 11 and 12, 2021, and June 7, 2021.