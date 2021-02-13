Plp In Grand Bahama Aiming To Put A First-Time Voter In The Driving Seat

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Progressive Liberal Party in Grand Bahama launched a voter registration drive on Friday at its headquarters in Freeport, where a Nissan Cube car is being raffled to encourage first-time voters to register.

The initiative is one of several the PLP Men’s Branch is undertaking to get more young voters out to register and vote in the 2022 general elections.

First-time registrants are eligible to win the car, which will be raffled on April 5. Individuals must present their voter’s registration card to the PLP headquarters to show proof. A copy of it will be taken and entered in a draw with other eligible entrants.



Julian Sawyer, national vice-chairman of the PLP, is encouraging Bahamians everywhere to participate and become involved in the political process in the country.



“We especially encourage young people to get involved in this paradigm shift of being registered to vote in the next general elections,” he said.

Nevar Smith, a member of the PLP Men’s Branch, said the drive is focused on encouraging first-time voters to register so their voice and vote can be counted.

“With the general elections quickly approaching, we realised the importance of encouraging the youth of GB to register to vote…,” he stated. “We want them to understand how precious and valuable the right to vote is.”

Individuals who decide to participate in the initiative, he said, will not be told how to vote. “I want to stress that we are not telling people how to vote; this is not that type of situation. But, instead, our primary objective is to encourage people to register to vote and let their voice be heard on election day.

“Those who get registered for the first time will be eligible to receive a car by having their names placed in a group with other first-time registrants. One lucky person will be chosen out of that group of names by April 5, 2021,” Mr Smith explained.

Mr Smith said they are also going to reach out to young people and Bahamians overseas through social media. “We do not want to disenfranchise persons overseas who want to participate so we will implement a Google form, in addition to having persons come to headquarters to drop off their receipt so people can participate overseas. So, every avenue is going to be used electronically and digitally,” he said.

James Turner, a PLP supporter and member of Men’s Branch, said the point is getting people to register to vote. “If you want people to do the right thing sometimes you have to incentivise them to do the right thing. The fact is it does not matter who you vote for at this time; this is about having the right to vote.

“We want folks to know you ought to register to vote and select your candidate of choice - it is a powerful thing. First-time voters are primarily young folks; we are saying go and be registered.

“Once you have registered, bring your registration card to prove you are registered; we will make a copy of it and drop it in a box,” he said.



Mr Turner added: “The landscape is always changing; I would like to think that this will cause everybody to get registered… But it is unlikely that that would happen. I believe like many others, we will have to do some things to get young voters to get registered. So, I don’t expect this to be the last thing we do.”

Vice-chairman Sawyer said the PLP has been actively participating in Grand Bahama. When asked about the ratification of PLP candidates in Grand Bahama, Mr Sawyer said: “That is in process and we are letting it go through the normal procedures.”

He said the PLP is for the people and is trying to reach out and help the people. “We are living up to our principles and the philosophy of the PLP to uplift the downtrodden and encourage all,” he said.