Melia Nassau Beach To Close For Two Years

Baha Mar today announced its Melia Nassau Beach resort will close for two years to undergo a $100m renovation, which will result in several hundred more hotel workers losing their jobs.
The Cable Beach mega resort, in a statement, said the Melia will close on March 1, 2021, and re-open in Spring 2023 following what it described as "extensive investment in virtually all areas of the property".
“As the global travel industry continues to evolve in the midst of the global pandemic, we have decided to close the property and complete an extensive renovation of the resort over the next 24 months,” said Graeme Davis, president of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (Bahamas), the resort's owner.
"We are deeply thankful to the resort’s associates who have been on this long, difficult journey, and we commend their strength, contributions and perseverance through the past 12 months. We look forward to the day when we unveil the renovated resort to distinguished and valued guests from all over the world, furthering the long-term economic health and prosperity of The Bahamas.”
Baha Mar pledged that the seven-acre, 694-room resort that also features 32 suites, will see "a complete transformation". It said rooms, common areas, restaurants and bars, and outdoor spaces including three freshwater pools will be included in the renovations.
Baha Mar added that the project will create around 150 construction jobs, and promised that "significant new employment opportunities will be created" when the Melia re-opens in 2023.
Comments
TalRussell 9 hours, 26 minutes ago
I pronounced since back on June 16, 2019, that contrary to what Comrade Dioniso James was saying, that don't expect tourism to return to we colony of out islands, until the end of 2022-2023, and will never return anywhere reachin' body count, nor nearin' the spending levels enjoyed during pre-COVID times. Maybe now, you, my comrades, goin' more situp to listen-up - and not to the labour minister Dion's, outlandish and politically contrived rubbish talk?
Mr. Minnis is looking more like a keeper in OPM, when compared to his crown minisers Dion, and Dioniso James.
John 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
Sounds suspicious to close for two years rather than closing sections and renovating that way. But everyone is counting pennies these days. So those jobs should be counted ‘lost.’
TalRussell 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
Comrade John, not everyone is counting pennies these Redcoats governing days - can't count Minister Dion's paycheques, fringe benefits, ColonyAir flights, car, and chauffeur, along with security detail, should be not be counted amongst many thousands of paycheques ‘lost.’
lovingbahamas 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
Another step in the wrong direction!
lovingbahamas 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
2 year renovation? Why didn’t they start that a year ago?
tribanon 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
KABOOM!
The CCP controlled 'Fook' Enterprises gets to royally 'fook' us notwithstanding all of the valuable concessions we have granted to them. And they're able to do this complete shutdown of the Melia property and still receive the benefit of the many concessions because of the very 'one-sided' contractual agreements approved by certain of our corrupt politicians.
