Melia Nassau Beach To Close For Two Years

Baha Mar today announced its Melia Nassau Beach resort will close for two years to undergo a $100m renovation, which will result in several hundred more hotel workers losing their jobs.

The Cable Beach mega resort, in a statement, said the Melia will close on March 1, 2021, and re-open in Spring 2023 following what it described as "extensive investment in virtually all areas of the property".

“As the global travel industry continues to evolve in the midst of the global pandemic, we have decided to close the property and complete an extensive renovation of the resort over the next 24 months,” said Graeme Davis, president of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (Bahamas), the resort's owner.

"We are deeply thankful to the resort’s associates who have been on this long, difficult journey, and we commend their strength, contributions and perseverance through the past 12 months. We look forward to the day when we unveil the renovated resort to distinguished and valued guests from all over the world, furthering the long-term economic health and prosperity of The Bahamas.”

Baha Mar pledged that the seven-acre, 694-room resort that also features 32 suites, will see "a complete transformation". It said rooms, common areas, restaurants and bars, and outdoor spaces including three freshwater pools will be included in the renovations.

Baha Mar added that the project will create around 150 construction jobs, and promised that "significant new employment opportunities will be created" when the Melia re-opens in 2023.