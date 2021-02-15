Moultrie Denies Deal With Plp

HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie has lashed out at a “fabricated, fake and politically motivated” story printed in The Punch last week that claimed he was set to “cut a deal” with the Progressive Liberal Party.
Mr Moultrie, Nassau Village MP, quit the Free National Movement this month and is now an independent member of Parliament.
The tabloid’s article claimed Mr Moultrie was set to run as an independent as part of an alleged “deal” with the PLP to split FNM votes and secure the opposition’s win in the area.
In response to the article, Mr Moultrie strongly denied the claims. He released a statement yesterday which said, in part, “The story which appears to be a paid political advertisement is diabolical in origin, pathological in nature and sycophantic in its objectives and desired results.
“It is yellow journalism in its nastiest and ugliest form. Clearly the concocted narrative is designed to undermine the Speaker’s Office and Parliament. The publication raises issues of privilege and contempt of Parliament contrary to the Rules of Procedure of the House of Assembly and the Powers and Privileges (Senate and House of Assembly) Act.”
He added that “there has been no discussion with, no offer and no deal between the Speaker and the PLP”.
He also said: “The people of The Bahamas are hereby reassured that even if such an offer or proposal had been made, it would have been flatly rejected as the proposal from the Prime Minister was.”
His statement did not elaborate on this “proposal”.
He added that if he runs as an independent candidate in the next general election, it will be for the love of the country, to further democracy and in an effort to win the most votes — not split the FNM’s votes to help the PLP.
Last week, in his first ruling as an independent Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Moultrie overturned a controversial ruling that his predecessor had made that restricted the powers of the Public Accounts Committee.
The body is Parliament’s most powerful committee.
Former Speaker Dr Kendal Major, then a PLP MP, ruled in 2015 when the FNM was in opposition that the PAC could only examine documents that had been tabled in Parliament and could only send for persons, papers or records if a parliamentary resolution permits it to do so.
The consequence of this ruling has been that access to documents sought this session by the opposition-led PAC have been denied.
bahamianson 12 hours, 4 minutes ago
seriously? who cares. all the fnm's join the plp, all the plp join the fnm. anything else? this happens all the time , and it will continue to happen. why do you act surprised when it does? the fnm is the plp and the plp is the fnm. they all enrich themselves and families with money and high paying jobs. we, the people, are the stupid ones whom suffer and complain. move on !
Islangal1 8 hours, 44 minutes ago
Exactly bahamianson!! This is why the Country cannot move forward, they playin political see-saw every 5years. SMH
tribanon 11 hours, 57 minutes ago
The very incompetent, arrogant, nasty and vindictive Minnis is obviously the one behind this fabricated story about Moultrie. Minnis is trying to paint and taint Moultrie with the PLP brush in case he decides to run as an independent candidate in his existing constituency. LOL
Topdude 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
Here we go again. Tribanon and his daily lashing out at our beloved and respected Prime Minister. This is a position that the likes of Tribanon could never in their wildest dreams ever occupy. Accordingly they are bitter, jealous and Motivated to publish statements filled with calumnies.
As for the article in the Punch. This is so right on and correct. Moultrie was never up to the post of Speaker of the House. He lacks the charisma, character and intellect to effectively carry out the duties. He was given the opportunity to rise to the occasion but instead he failed miserably. There was no other alternative but request that he demit the office . His inflated ego prevented him from doing so. And the fact that he was a wolf in sheep’s clothing from the beginning of this Parliament. He was always a PLP disguised as a FNM just like Dr. Sands.
He can run as an independent to further the attempt by the PLP to split the vote but it will not work.
tribanon 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
You're getting funnier and funnier as election time draws near. lol
AlexAlexander 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Bruh everyone in the fnm was either plp or ubp... I mean who cares.. The fnm don't need anyone help in self imploding they was doing a crappy job from the beginning... Lol y'all funny.. I'm sick of the plp and fnm both self serving egotistical.. Corrupt parties have this country going asz backwards..
sheeprunner12 11 hours ago
Moultrie's days are numbered ............. Like 60% of the other MPs
bahamianson 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
lol, to replace with other mp's whom still look out for their boys/girls, lovers and family.
TalRussell 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
Compared to the Comrade Speaker as alternative occupy office prime minister OPM, I'm more inclined come to the rungin general election bell - to be stickin' to suckin' on the nipple, Mr. Minnis.
AlexAlexander 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Who cares about Moultrie.. Or the plp or even the fnm... We really need better leaders... From 92 2 til now our great country been going down hill.. And we have all the evidence...
