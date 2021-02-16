Defence Force Officer On Rape Charge

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force officer was yesterday charged with the rape of a female colleague.

Police said Renaldo Wilkinson, 35, had sexual intercourse with a 32-year-old woman marine without her consent on February 5.

Last week, the RBDF issued a statement stating the accused officer had since been relieved of his duties following the alleged incident, which took place in Mathew Town, Inagua.

During his hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday, Wilkinson was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to April 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the meantime, the accused was denied bail. However, his attorney said he is in the process of applying to the Supreme Court for his client.