Six New Cases Confirmed On Sunday

SIX new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Sunday.
Five of the cases are in New Providence while one is in Grand Bahama. The Ministry of Health said 16 cases are in hospital, two of which are in intensive care. At last report, there were 1,124 active cases with 7,020 recovered cases.
One hundred and seventy-nine people have died from the disease while 15 deaths are under investigation.
