Chinese Businesses Hard Hit By Pandemic

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Chinese Community Association of The Bahamas said some members reported up to a 50 percent reduction in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While presenting food donations to the Bahamas Red Cross yesterday, association member Susie Chan revealed that for some time people were being discouraged from patronising Chinese establishments. Her comments came when asked how relations were with members of the association and Bahamians.

“Well, initially when it (the pandemic) first started, even before we got (the virus) in The Bahamas in March... there was already some talk about ‘Oh don’t eat from the Chinese. Don’t buy from the Chinese. They have COVID. Their people (are) going home.’

“To be honest the flights had already been stopped, so people had already been stuck in Nassau. They weren’t able to travel for the traditional going home for the Chinese New Year.

“Most of the (Chinese) people that live in The Bahamas or work in The Bahamas, they’re here. They don’t travel back to China like that quickly because it’s quite far away. Business, of course, has been affected. Some people say up to 50 percent, but they just hold on. Trying to look towards being positive, cutback wherever they can on spending, and just wait it out.”

As the virus rages around the world, there have been international reports that the pandemic has caused racism towards Asians due to COVID-19 originating from Wuhan, China.

Ms Chan thinks moving away from stereotyping will probably be helpful with Bahamian and Chinese relations.

She added: “We’re here to do better for The Bahamas. We’re here to stay. We’re Bahamians, but people don’t realise this. Even though we look different, we’re born and raised in The Bahamas.

“I was born and raised here all my life. So you know it’s not like because you look Chinese you’re not Bahamian. So there’s a difference and I’d like to get that message out.

“Personally I don’t feel any tension, but I know people go on social media and they say nasty things, but I look past that. I forgive them because it’s just being ignorant.”

She also took time to dispel one misconception about where the food is sourced for local Chinese restaurants. “We all get from the wholesalers, buy from the wholesalers. It’s not like we import the food from China because most perishables are bought from the US as we all know. It doesn’t come from China,” Ms Chan said.