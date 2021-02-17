In The Driving Seat At Electric Car Show

BAHAMIANS of all ages fell in love with electric vehicles over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Easy Car Sales, the only distributor of EVs in The Bahamas, showcased a wide range of BYD 2021 models to hundreds of interested shoppers at the Mall at Marathon. This was the first 100 percent electric car show to be held in the country, and it was a big hit with the public who discovered the benefits, and the fun, of driving electric.

Test drivers loved the stylish design, enjoyed the smooth, powerful ride and were impressed by the luxury features and latest technology. According to Easy Car Sales, EVs are much cheaper to own than gas cars and require very little maintenance. To find out more and to book your personal test drive in an EV please visit: www.easy242. com.

Photos: Dante Carrer