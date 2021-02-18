Pintard: We Could Have Done Better

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

MARCO City incumbent Michael Pintard admitted yesterday the governing Free National Movement “without question” could have done many things better during its term in office, but maintained the party is the better choice for Bahamians.

Speaking to The Tribune, the newly ratified representative suggested, however, that it may be too early to begin election campaigning.

Instead, Mr Pintard said both he and his constituency’s executives have decided to continue to focus on the needs of the community.

“We’ve made a determination in Marco City to continue to do what we’ve been doing which is one, to build a strong coalition that is made up of persons who have very little interest in political parties, members of the Free National Movement who have every strong support in my estimation in Marco City, members of other political organisations who would’ve in the past supported the PLP or the DNA to build a coalition around dealing with common challenges facing the community.

“We will continue that campaign and we believe that after an election it’s not the time to watch colours. That’s the time to solve what we have been mandated to.

“The second thing that we will continue to do is when we knock on doors our priority is to find out what are your challenges, how can we help you as a partner and meet those and how can we better serve you.

“It is entirely too tough in the constituency for my primary business and focus to be asking persons to support me the next time when I still have some additional supplies I am sourcing to help them plug a hole in the roof.”

He said they have also made the choice to focus on food insecurity and in response run a robust meal assistance programme.

Asked if the FNM had done enough to win the confidence and trust of voters in the next election, Mr Pintard said the party has.

“Yeah, I think when persons look at the impact of (Hurricane) Dorian on the country, we lost two of the three economic centres in the country. When persons look at the impact of the pandemic and its impact on the economy, I think they would ask the question whether or not this administration has managed this in a way that will be markedly better than the alternative, had they been in the same position.

“I think the average person will say we have done a better job.”

He continued: “Have we done a job that has ameliorated all the concerns of persons? Of course not. We are challenged as a country.

“Could we have done better in some areas? Could we have communicated our message better?

“Could our posture (have been better)? Without question. But if you were to conduct a comparison, I suspect Bahamians would say that while in some areas I am not pleased, I believe that this is a better choice going forward.”