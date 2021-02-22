Man Found Dead In Pool Of Blood

A MAN was shot dead in Grand Bahama last night.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of an Island Luck location in Freeport around 8.30pm.

Responding officers met a man lying on the ground in a pool of blood in front of the building.

Police did not release the victim’s identity however sources say he is Omar Penn, aka “Punch”.

Penn had survived shooting attacks before and was wounded in October 2018. A man was later charged with attempted murder in connection to that incident.

Penn was also shot in early 2019 but survived the attack.

A police spokesperson said officers have no information that there will be retaliation after this killing but added there is always the possibility of such actions after violent events. He said police will do what they can to ensure this does not happen.

This is the first homicide for the year on Grand Bahama and the 17th this year, according to this newspaper’s records.