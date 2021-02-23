Ministry Building Renamed To Honour Sir Orville Turnquest

THE Ministry of National Security building was officially renamed in honour of former Governor General Sir Orville Turnquest during a special ceremony yesterday.

While giving the keynote address, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis praised the many achievements of Sir Orville and commended him for his great contributions to Bahamian society.

Given his exemplary service to the country, Dr Minnis said it was most appropriate that Sir Orville be recognised and celebrated by having the new Ministry of National Security building renamed in his honour.

“Sir Orville Turnquest dedicated his life to public service and to the betterment of our Commonwealth,” Dr Minnis said yesterday. “Hailing from Grants Town and rising to the upper echelon of the legal profession, Sir Orville struggled for decades to help to secure democracy in The Bahamas.

“Like other freedom fighters, he lent his talents and energy to help to deepen and broaden our democracy. He made various sacrifices for the sake of country and the kind of country he wanted for all Bahamians.”

He added: “He served in a number of areas in public life, including as Minister of Justice and Foreign Affairs and as Attorney General and Deputy Prime Minister. He was knighted in 1995. In 2018, he was awarded the Order of the Nation. It is fitting that this building is named in honour of one who has given such service to The Bahamas throughout his lifetime.

“And those of you who will work in this building and walk these halls, may you follow the inspiration of Sir Orville who remained steadfast in his commitment to our national good.”

According to Dr Minnis, the Orville A Turnquest National Security Building will play an essential role in the strengthening and further coordination of the law enforcement agencies.

He said: “This four-story, 70,000 square-feet modern structure is comprised of an east and west wing to accommodate each of our armed forces. Many men and women have fought over the generations to help to build and to secure our Bahamas.

“May this new structure also stand as a testament to the dedication of generations of those who served in our armed branches.”

Yesterday’s exercise follows the opening of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Real Time Crime Centre last week.

“The ongoing reform of the criminal justice system is another essential element in addressing crime,” Dr Minnis also said.

“We have begun the process of expunging records for first time nonviolent offenders. There will be other reforms that will be necessary to make our criminal justice system more effective, fairer and more just. Even as we are tough on violent offenders, our criminal justice must also be committed to restoration and rehabilitation.”