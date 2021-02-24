Man Shot Dead By Police As Car ‘Speeds Through Checkpoint’

A MAN was shot dead last night in a police-involved shooting after reportedly racing through a checkpoint at speed.

The incident took place shortly before 10pm and began when police officers on patrol in East Street and Cordell Avenue saw a vehicle come through one of the late-night checkpoints in place under curfew restrictions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash told the media at the scene last night: “The officers engaged that vehicle. Subsequently, the vehicle continued south along East Street at a high rate of speed. The officers engaged their beacon lights. They signalled the vehicle to stop. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop here at this location.”

He added: “When the officers approached the vehicle, the driver came from the vehicle holding a weapon in his hand. The officers at the time produced their service pistols and engaged that suspect, fatally wounding him.

“As a result, Her Majesty’s acting coroner was summoned to the scene and was briefed as to the circumstances surrounding this incident. From this point, we’ll turn the investigation over to the coroner for further inquest.”

The man, who was said to be known to police and is believed to be in his early 30s, was shot multiple times to the body. No police officers were injured.

Officers said he was the only person in the vehicle. Three officers were involved in the incident.

A large crowd was said to be on the scene last night, wanting to speak to the police about the incident.

ASP Cash added: “I can tell you that a weapon was found on the deceased.”

He added: “We have to speak to the officers further to get more accurate and also we have to look at their bodycams they were wearing at the time.”