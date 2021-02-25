Johnson Warning On Email Frauds

FINANCIAL Services, Trade, Industry and Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson said fraudulent emails are being sent out in his name soliciting a “payment fee” from unsuspecting recipients to access an “international grant”.

He said the matter has been turned over to the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and warned people not to fall for the scam.

“It has come to my attention that fraudulent messages from someone purporting to be me, with the name ‘Elsworth Johnson MP’, have been forwarded to a number of Bahamians,” Mr Johnson said in a statement.

“These emails claim that businesses/brands have gained access to an international grant and that a ‘payment fee’ will be required to access this grant. I wish to warn Bahamians that these messages are fake and likely an attempt to trick citizens into paying the ‘access fee’. If you have received this message, I advise that you do not respond to it.

“Under no circumstances should you provide any personal information. Further, you should not pay any fees related to the content of the message.”

He said he will update the public about the police’s investigation into the matter.

“Bahamians should remain vigilant and report any suspicious messages to the relevant authorities,” he added.