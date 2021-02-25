Minnis: I’D Call Early Election - But It’S Not Just Up To Me

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis suggested yesterday that if it were up to him alone, he would call an early election but said he is being guided by his team.

His comment in the House of Assembly came amid rampant speculation that the Minnis administration will call a snap election. Both the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party have started ratifying candidates for the next general election, which must be called by May 2022.

The FNM and PLP have also both been running campaign-style ads which have been in steady rotation on social media and television.

However, Dr Minnis has repeatedly brushed off talk of an early vote.

“If you think they ready, I will stand here now and ring the bell,” he said in Parliament while delivering his mid-year budget presentation.

“This is not a government in isolation, as much as I may want to, I am advised by all.”

He also jeered at FNM Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, who has been on the outs with his party due to his frequent criticisms of the Minnis administration and claims they have kept him out of the loop.

“Macs, you ask for it? Because if I ring it, you gone,” he quipped at Mr McAlpine, before smiling and taking a sip of water.

During his mid-year budget presentation, Dr Minnis painted a picture of the sobering crisis the country faces due to Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he said the government has steered the country well during these events and predicted that the country will emerge from these crises stronger than ever.