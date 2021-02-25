Sir Albert Miller Home Blaze Still Being Probed

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama fire chief Superintendent Floyd Bastian said the fire that destroyed the former residence of Sir Albert Miller in the Bahama Terrace Subdivision is still under investigation.

“We are still trying to determine what caused the fire,” Supt Bastian said when contacted by The Tribune yesterday.

He denied accusations made by Jesper Hansen, the new homeowner’s son, who claimed the fire units took a long time to arrive at the scene on Friday evening. Mr Hansen also claimed he was told the units did not have enough water pressure.

Mr Hansen told the media that the first unit arrived a half-hour after he arrived at the scene. He said no water was coming out of the truck. He claimed a second unit arrived with the same issue.

On his arrival, he saw the garage on fire, which later spread through the residence, which was destroyed.

“There was no water put on the fire,” Mr Hansen told the media as he expressed disappointment over the situation.

However Supt Bastian said this version of the events is not true, adding the homeowner’s son appeared to be frustrated.

“Due to his frustration, he was not fully aware of what was happening,” said the senior police official.

“That is not the facts. The unit came there full of water and due to the distance of the fire hydrants for water supply, the units had to leave to replenish the trucks to come back.

“Water was put on the fire; that is how the fire was extinguished.

“He was frustrated and trying to give officers directions as to what to do,” Supt Bastian said.

According to an initial police report, officers responded to the scene of a structural fire in the Lunar Boulevard area shortly after 9.45 pm on Friday. Superintendent Stephen Rolle said the Fire Department responded and found a single-story structure fully engulfed. The fire was extinguished, but the structure was totally destroyed.

The residence was previously owned by well-known businessman the late Sir Albert Miller and his wife, Lady Laurie, who resided at the home for many years before they died in 2015, and 2018, respectively.

Sir Albert was the former president and co-chair of the Grand Bahama Port Authority for almost 30 years. He had been deputy commissioner of police and served on many boards, including FOCOL, Solomon Brothers, Pepsi Cola (Bahamas) Bottling Company, Bahamas Amusements Ltd, and the Sunshine Group.