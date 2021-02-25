Woman Is Quizzed Over Stabbing Death

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are questioning a woman in connection with the stabbing to death of another woman, according to police press liaison officer Superintendent Audley Peters.

“She’s a suspect. She’s in for questioning. Until we get all the facts, we can’t make a comment as to whether she’ll be arraigned,” ASP Peters said.

“At this time, she’s the only person in custody.”

According to initial reports from police, shortly after 11pm on Saturday officers were called to a stabbing incident that occurred on West Bay Street. Police were told that two women were in a parking lot when they started to argue.

This resulted in one of them being stabbed several times in the back.

The victim, whose first name is said to be Lakeisha, was taken to hospital, but died on Sunday.

A video featuring the alleged suspect was posted on social media. In it she alleged she did not kill the deceased but was only defending herself.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to call police at 502-9991.