THE Ministry of Health recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Six of the cases are in New Providence and six are in Grand Bahama. The new cases brought the nation’s total to 8,519.

Fifteen cases are in hospital, with two in intensive care.

There are 978 active COVID-19 cases while 7,309 cases have recovered.

One hundred and seventy-nine people have died from COVID-19 while 15 deaths are under investigation.