$1m Refurbishment Plan For Solomon's Lucaya Property

AML Foods Limited announced a $1million renovation of its flagship Solomon's store in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday. More than 95% of the work on the Solomon’s Lucaya project, which is expected to be completed by mid-June, will be carried out by local contractors and artisans. The company also stated that most of the materials being used for the renovations will be sourced and purchased locally on island.

President & CEO at AML Foods Limited Gavin Watchorn said the project represents AML’s "unwavering commitment" to the people and communities of Grand Bahama.

"We stand firmly with our customers, our employees and the wider communities of Grand Bahama," he said. "For us, this project and our recent work at our Cost Right Freeport Distribution Center demonstrates our company’s unwavering commitment to the economy and helping the people of Grand Bahama to rebuild and live better”.

Mr Watchorn added that the renovations at the Lucaya store were originally planned for September 2019 but were put on hold due to hurricane Dorian. The company planned again to start in April 2020, but once again the project was delayed, this time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The renovations call for several major changes to the store's current layout, namely the replacement of check-out counters, all new decor, lighting, flooring, and signage, as well as enhancements to the store's refrigeration system and cases. Most of the heavy construction work will be carried out overnight to cause as little disruption to the store’s operations as possible.

The investment for the Cost Right Distribution Center project which began on January 4 and was completed at the end of February was $175,000. In this instance as well, 95 percent of the build out was done by local contractors and technicians.

“These investments will allow us to provide the people of Grand Bahama with even better customer experiences when shopping our stores”, said Mr Watchorn.