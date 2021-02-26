Fifth Person Shot Dead Since Sunday

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was found dead yesterday morning with apparent gunshot injuries.

He is the fifth person to be murdered since Sunday.

Police press liaison officer, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters at the scene that the victim, who was shot several times about the body, is believed to be in his late 20s.

He said the deceased lived in the immediate area of the crime scene.

“Police received reports shortly after 9am this morning of a shooting incident that occurred on Marmalade Close off Wulff Road,” he said.

“On the arrival of the first responding officer, they met a male lying on the ground with apparent gunshot injuries to his body. EMS was called – they examined the body and pronounced it dead a short time later.”

He said no vehicle was seen leaving the scene. It was possible that the culprit fled on foot. There was no evidence at the time to suggest that the incident is drug or gang related, he said.

He said police had promising leads.

“We’ve canvassed the area and the intelligence we have thus far is very promising and in due course the necessary actions will be taken and the matter may be brought before the court depending on the evidence that is gathered,” he said.

The deceased’s identity was not released by police. However he was identified on social media as Kendino McDonald, a man who was arraigned for the murder of Via Caffe owner Albert Rahming in 2016. He was released on bail last year.

This killing pushed the murder count to 21 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

When asked for the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s official count, ASP Peters said “that is not for public consumption at the moment”.

“You are aware of the protocols as in terms of how we deliver our message,” he said. “It comes through a certain protocol to give statistics.”