Former Bank Employee Charged With Stealing $30,000

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER Commonwealth Bank employee was charged in a Magistrate's Court on Friday with stealing more than $30,000 from her employer over a seven-month period.

Angel Hudson, 25, of Eleuthera, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt faced with 22 counts of stealing by reason of employment and 18 counts of falsification of accounts.

It is alleged that Hudson stole over $37,000 from the bank while employed at its branch in Spanish Wells, Eleuthera, between June 2020 and January 2021.

Officers also allege that between those same dates, Hudson made numerous false entries into the savings accounts of several customers “by posting a fraudulent debit” to purport a decrease in funds in the customers’ respective accounts.

Hudson pleaded guilty to all of the offences read to the court during Friday’s hearing.

However, her case was adjourned to Monday for a hearing on the remaining charges.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt also deferred bail until that time given the fact that all of the offences for which Hudson has been accused had not been read during Friday’s court proceedings.