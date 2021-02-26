Investment Body Elects New Board

An association representing Bahamian investment and securities professionals has unveiled its new Board of Directors who will serve a two-year term.

The Bahamas Investments and Securities Business Association (BISBA), in a statement, reiterated that it aims to be the umbrella professional body for all finance and securities executives residing in The Bahamas.

Those elected to serve on the Board include Andrew Rolle as president; Delphino Gilbert Cassar, vice-president; Peter Cartwright, treasurer; Reece Chipman, secretary; and. Anthony Stubbs, director and immediate past president.

"We believe that Bahamas-based investment fund managers, broker/dealers including international and local firms, in addition to their service providers - administrators, lawyers and accountants etc - serve as a very sustainable niche of the financial services industry," Mr Rolle said.

"We have had tremendous interest in relation to membership in BISBA, and we are excited to carry out our initiatives over the next two years.”

BISBA, formerly known as the Bahamas Association of Securities Dealers, was formed in 2003 and serves as an industry association that is represented on the Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB).

Its strategic initiatives and focus include establishing The Bahamas as a leading jurisdiction for investment fund managers and broker/dealers with highly-focused programmes relevant to the sector.

The Association also wants to provide a unified voice for its members in talks with financial services regulators, especially those who work for Securities Commission-licensed investment funds and broker/dealers.

It added that a third key objective is the development of local private investment firms, so that major infrastructure and other projects can be spearheaded and driven by Bahamian investment professionals.

"With a co-operative spirit to advance the vibrance and efficacy of the securities industry and markets for all stakeholders, BISBA strives to provide a membership-based hub for researched policy advocacy, educational advancement and as a gateway for credible networking opportunities,” said its vice-president, Delphino Gilbert Cassar.

Former association directors include Anthony Ferguson, Antoine Bastian, Brian Jones and Ivylyn Cassar.