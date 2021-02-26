Man Accused Of Stealing Car Bumper

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 50-year-old man accused of stealing a car bumper last month was granted $500 bail in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Michael Pierre appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with one count of stealing and one count of receiving.

It is alleged that Pierre, while being concerned with another on January 22, stole the front bumper of a Black Nissan March, the property of Anishka Newbold.

He is also accused of dishonestly receiving the car bumper on the same day that he was concerned with another, knowing the item was obtained through unlawful means.

Magistrate McKinney told the court the item is valued at $250.

During Friday’s hearing, Pierre denied both charges.

“I don’t tief. I does wash car,” he told the court.

Magistrate McKinney subsequently granted Pierre $500 bail with one surety. The case was adjourned to April 2.