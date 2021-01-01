Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis Awarded Cmg In Queen's New Year's Honours

DR MERCELINE DAHL-REGIS is among 24 Bahamians named in the Queen’s 2020 New Year’s Honours.

Dr Dahl-Regis, health consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, was awarded the Companion of the Most Excellent Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) for excellence in public and community health.

Receiving the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of The British Empire (CBE):

• James Mitchell Pinder – For service to politics and business.

• Walter Wells – For services to business and industry.

Receiving the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE):

• Dr Charles William Diggiss – For services to medicine.

• Frederik Gottlieb – For services to politics and industry.

• Jeffrey Williams – For services to sport and civic services.

Receiving the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE):

• Charlotte Joanne Albury – For services to philanthropy, civic engagement and commerce.

• Jason Matthew Albury – For environmental stewardship, altruism and community service.

• Reverend Remelda Carey – For community involvement.

• Captain Whitfield Neely – For services to the nation.

• Grover Martin Pinder – For community involvement.

• Ruban Roberts – For services to business and civic involvement.

• Chad Wilson Sawyer – For services to business.

Receiving the British Empire Medal (BEM):

• Laura Benson – For services to religion and community activities.

• Jeanette Elizabeth Davis – For services to the community.

• Etienne Farquharson Jr – For services to business and community involvement.

• Chenena Gibson – For service to politics and civic involvement.

• Neca Cecelia Knowles – For services to business.

• Linda Mae Sands – For community involvement.

• Gabriel Styles – For religious work.

• Boynell Williams – For services to the community.

• Kenneth Robert Wood – For services to business and politics.

Receiving the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM):

• Assistant Commissioner Ashton Greenslade – For services to law enforcement.

• Assistant Commissioner Loretta Mackey – For services to law enforcement.