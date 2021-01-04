Coach Speaks Out Over New Year Killings

By FARRAH JOHNSON

And BRENT STUBBS

Tribune Staff Reporters

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding two shootings that claimed the lives of two men in separate incidents on New Year’s Eve.

In the first incident, police said shortly after 8pm they received reports of gunshots being fired from a yard on Wilson Track.

When officers arrived at the scene they were told a man was sitting at the back of his residence when he was approached by another man who shot him.

The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, but died of his injuries.

In the second incident, police said they were alerted by a Shot Spotter alert near Rupert Dean Lane off Poinciana Drive shortly after 8pm.

While officers have not identified the victim, family members say he is 18-year-old Hollis Aranha.

“Inquiries revealed that a male was shot several times about the body,” police reported.

“He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and later succumbed to his injuries. Investigations into this matter continue.”

A veteran basketball coach who said he recently spoke with the young teen about turning his life around before his murder, called on young men to cease the violence against each other.

His comments came after watching a series of attacks over the past several months, especially in Bain and Grants Town.

Wayde Watson, who has served as a mentor and community builder, said: “New Year’s Day is not as celebrated as it could be for families of the many young men of the Bain and Grants Town community who have lost their lives to gun violence.

“As a coach, mentor and community leader in Bain and Grants Town, my heart is heavy and I am grieving because too many young lives are being lost to senseless violence.”

Mr Watson, a former assistant on the men’s national basketball team, has coached at all levels, winning three titles in the New Providence Basketball Association, a silver and bronze in the Bahamas Basketball Federation, eight in the Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association and three in primary school.

But he said in all of his interactions with the community, one that stands out is a conversation he had with young Aranha before he was murdered, who told him that he was interested in doing something positive with his life.

“Here was a young man, cognizant of his past failings, yet in the face of mounting obstacles still found the courage to pursue being a better person,” Mr Watson said. “And I vowed to help him. Now it is too late. Today, he is gone.”

Mr Watson said he is constantly reminded of the adage that “young men are called because they are strong,” but old men are to lead them.

“We need our young men to build and rebuild our country, to lead, provide and be shining examples for their children,” he said. “However, this quest is being challenged as too many, 70+ this year, of our young men are dead as a result of violent crimes.

“I am asking our young men to please put down the guns and seek other means to resolve their differences.”

Mr Watson, who has also worked diligently with the CC Sweeting Cobras’ senior boys’ basketball team, extended his condolences to the families who have lost young men and is praying that God will strengthen them in their hour of bereavement.