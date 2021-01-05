14 New Cases In Past Two Days

FOUR new cases of coronavirus were recorded yesterday - with another ten on Sunday, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

There were three cases yesterday from New Providence and one from Bimini and Cat Cay.

The Sunday cases are all New Providence residents.

The new figures pushed the nation’s count to 7,928.

Up to press time, ten people were in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

There have been 175 COVID-19 deaths, with 15 under investigation.

Health officials have said they will not know until mid-January if Christmas restrictions on gatherings will lead to a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve not seen the uptick,” Health Minister Renward Wells said last week.

“You would see that in the numbers that have been reported so far. . .our numbers still look good and the virus has a 14-day incubation period, so whatever you do, you don’t see it for anywhere to seven to 14 days. So, we’d be looking maybe in the second week in January as to how and whether as a people, and I’m just staying in the Christmas season, whether we’ve been naughty or nice.”