Face To Face: Honouring Three Souls In The Rastafari Community

THE Rastafari community has been rocked by a series of recent deaths. These individuals were well-known in their respective rights not only as Rastas, but as people with great hearts and a love for their fellow man. They were bright lights and their transitioning from this Earthly plane has shocked all who loved them, and has resulted in a great deal of introspection and re-evaluation for the Rasta community.

I begin my 2021 series of Face to Face by honouring these three souls, not only because of their value to their community, but because they were well known and loved by me. Like many others, 2020 will be a year I won’t soon forget, but through it all, we must be thankful we are here to tell their stories and make sure their impact is not forgotten.

In the summer of 2020, the Rasta community said goodbye to a matriarch, Empress Prescola Linda Sampson. It was a heart wrenching farewell, as the 58-year-old leader was a teacher, mentor and inspiration to many. She was an activist for the rights of Rastas in The Bahamas and throughout the world, as well as an advocate for pan-African philosophy and cultural consciousness. She believed in defending the poor and was vocal in her efforts to end the discrimination, prejudice and systemic exclusion they face.

During her Rasta journey, Empress Prescola was a pioneer who was instrumental in the establishment of a number of non-profit groups including: Daughters of Zion, Foundational Daughters and African Sisters for All Women (ASFAW). As ASFAW president, she led the successful theatrical production “A Tribute to Black Queens and Goddesses”. The 2014 event was held at the Taxi Union building, East Street and then at Akhepran International Academy, Bernard Road. It is still being talked about today as the one of the best Afrocentric productions The Bahamas has ever seen.

Empress Prescola was passionate about the welfare, protection and upliftment of women and children. She helped organize successful youth programmes, including “Youth Day” which the Bobo Shanti still uphold today. It is an opportunity for Rasta children to show off their talents and shine. Traditionally, the children also receive gifts as a form of “Black Christmas” and it is held on the Bobo Shanti Christmas celebration on January 7, in tandem with Christmas Day in Ethiopia. She also helped to organize many summer programmes at the Rasta camp, and the programmes still run today, with her daughters being instrumental in keeping the programmes alive. Children learn African languages and history in addition to traditional subjects. She supported the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress (EABIC, also known as the Bobo Shanti) and was a member of the church’s Woman’s Freedom Liberation League (WFLL), the Theocracy Reign Order of Nyahbinghi, and the Qubtic Church of the Black Messiah, led by Pastor Anku Sa Ra.

Her children’s heartfelt tribute hail her as a virtuous, hardworking mother who personified a “Queen Mother Warrior Goddess”. They say that she truly lived to the mandate of: “The hungry fed, naked clothed, sick nourished, aged protected and infants cared for” as her reach extended far beyond her household.

Empress Prescola is survived by her sons Prescott Sampson-Ferguson, D’Andrew and Dereko Taylor; and daughters ASP Denika Sampson-Hooper, Nicole Sampson, Derekerah and Deree Taylor and nine grandchildren.

Then, on November 30, her dear friend and leader in the Rastafari community, Hon Priest Philip Nathaniel Blyden passed. It was another blow to the Rasta Community, as well as the Afrocentric, cultural and conscious community as he was not just a leader, but in many cases, he was the glue that held the community together. For example, he established the House of Rastafari (HOR). This umbrella organization brought together facets of the Rasta community or those affiliated with it. This was a monumental feat. Groups under the umbrella included: the Theocracy Reign order of the Nyahbinghi, headed locally by people like Priest Marcus, Ras Ean Maura, Elder Country and Jah Charlie; the EABIC, headed locally by Hon Ambassador Priest Rithmond McKinney and Chairman Priest Jevon Thompson and founded by Rt Hon King Emmanuel Charles Edwards; Rastafari Development Union (RDU) under elder James Rolle; the African People’s Socialist Party (Uhuru Movement) headed locally by attorney Alex Morley and internationally by Omali Yeshitela; and the Hebrew study group under Prophets Daniel Cinque and Cecil Kohen came together for a common purpose of advancing the rights of the disenfranchised and stigmatized in the country. They also came together for the unification and uplifting of the masses of black people to know and appreciate the heritage that was kept from them through slavery and the systemic oppression that followed.

As founder and chairman of the House of Rastafari, Jah Blyden, as he was affectionately called, successfully championed these rights locally and internationally. He sat on several global boards in relation to pan-African advancement, and he did so with finesse. His death spurred tributes from around the world. He was public relations officer for the EABIC; member of the United Negro Improvement Association, Florida branch headed by Jah Benton Curry; the Livity Global Council; the Bahamas Heritage Foundation Committee; the National Reparations Committee and more. As a pioneer in the Rasta movement in The Bahamas, he faced oppression and discrimination but chose to rise above it and persevere so that standards like the wearing of dreadlocks is as commonplace as it is today.

He was a well-loved and respected teacher of art and African history and culture at Akhepran International Academy.

He was a skilled artist, master carpenter, contractor, paralegal, and pastry chef. He lived his truth and walked in integrity. He died at age 62 and is survived by his daughter A Kenyatta Saunders, née Blyden and three grandchildren whom he adored.

During the last days of 2020, another bright star in the Rasta movement was called home. Empress Jerdeisha Moxey was a vibrant, cheerful and loving soul. She was extremely talented and well known for making one-of-a-kind outfits and accessories. I was fortunate to have been the recipient of one of her dazzling creations. She put her artistry to good use as she adorned family, friends and clients with apparel that stood out. She appreciated the natural resources of The Bahamas and sometimes incorporated raw materials like shells and straw in her outfits. One day, I saw her in such an outfit and photographed her for the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s calendar. Her photo received rave reviews.

Empress Jerdeisha was known for her radiant smile and bubbly personality. In all the years I knew her, I never saw her waver from the joyful person she was. She was a clerical officer for the Ministry of Education for many years, and had moved to Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera a few years ago. Her mother, also deceased, was the famous Jackie “Lil Stunt” Moxey, a softball player extraordinaire.

Jackie’s larger than life personality captivated those she met and her charity extended beyond the sporting community and her Chippingham community.

Empress Jerdeisha left us at the tender age of 34 and she leaves behind her loving husband, Ephraim Brice and adoring son, Emmanuel.

I could not conclude this Rasta tribute without honouring Sister Iata, who passed away a couple years ago. She was a healer and spiritual guide for many. Her regal and nurturing essence drew in many. She helped to guide and inspire people throughout the Caribbean and the world. Although she was not born in The Bahamas, she frequented here because of her daughter Renee, better known as radio personality and Juicin for Life business owner “Natural Empress”, who lost her father on the same day.

Sister Iata truly lived out her purpose, as did all mentioned in today’s column. They not only fulfilled what they believed in, they poured ceaselessly into the younger generation, and that is why they are still lauded and loved today.