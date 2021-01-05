Long Queues For Pension Registration

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PENSIONERS crowded outside the National Insurance Board’s headquarters yesterday for pension verification before the January 15 deadline to avoid interruption in benefit payments.

On its Facebook page, NIB posted a notice yesterday mentioning that face-to-face verification remained suspended and pensioners were advised to verify via email at verification@nib-bahamas.com.

However, some pensioners who spoke to The Tribune seemed confused about the process and showed up in person to make sure they did not miss the deadline.

Pensioner Abraham Stubbs said: “I just came down to check to see whether I’ve gotten it done here or to get information if not here, where?” He said his verification process took about 20 minutes.

Eugene Butler came with his sister and said he was told by friends about the deadline.

“If you don’t verify, well you wouldn’t get that money this month. You’ll have to get it when you’re verified – the following month probably,” he said.

“Everybody is trying to get a few dollars so they can get to meet their needs – food wise and otherwise.”

NIB has also reminded customers that pension verification forms should be signed/certified by the following: attorney or counsel of the Supreme Court, any public officer above the rank of assistant head of department, bank manager, magistrate, justice of the peace, or an ordained minister of religion.