Man Accused Of Killing Mother Of Seven

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man was yesterday charged with the death of a single mother-of-seven who was killed during an alleged domestic dispute in Abaco on Boxing Day.

Barry Swain Jr appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis charged with one count of manslaughter after he was accused of causing the death of Angelita Pritchard on December 26.

Police said around 1pm that day, they were called to a home in Crown Haven where they found Pritchard’s lifeless body. According to an initial report from police, additional inquiries revealed the woman “had an altercation with a male earlier that day” and was later found lifeless at her home with “injuries to the face”.

The victim had just celebrated her birthday on Christmas Day, a relative told The Tribune.

During his arraignment, Swain Jr was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to March 3 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Due to the nature of the charges, the accused was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.