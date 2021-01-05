New Year's Occupancies At 90-100% In Out Islands

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Boating traffic drove New Year's occupancies at Family Island resorts as high as 90-100 percent, hotel managers said yesterday, but New Providence properties did not fare as well.

Natajia Miller, general manager at Embrace Resort on Staniel Cay in the Exumas, told Tribune Business it was “extremely busy” over the holiday season's final weekend. She added: “Especially when it comes to yachts, there were so many yachts in the harbour here that at night it looked like almost twinkle, twinkle little star, like when you see all of the yacht lights. It was very helpful to give us a boost.”

Embrace has suffered its share of COVID-19 hardship, with occupancy levels dwindling to as low as 15 percent compared to 70 percent at the same point in 201. Ms Miller, though, said occupancies for New Year’s Eve were 100 percent, which will enable the property to “go into 2021 with some cash in hand".

Business volumes were driven largely by yachts and private pilots, as well as regular seasonal visitors to Embrace Resort, but they are now starting to “drop off" as the Bahamian tourism industry moves into the traditional January lull prior to the peak winter season ramp-up that normally begins in February.

Chris Morris, the Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina's general manager, said he was “slammed and it was beautiful", but does have “some gaps to fill" now that the Christmas season is over.

“We had a wonderful New Year's event with some music, fireworks and a bonfire. There were a lot of boats in the marina, and I think we were probably at 90 percent occupancy," he said.

But, after Sunday's “mass exodus” of guests following the New Year celebrations, Mr Morris said he now has to “go back to the drawing board" after the holidays attracted a “blend” of yachting visitors and repeat guests who were not deterred by having to comply with the COVID-19 health protocols.

"Boaters definitely drive our business," Mr Morris said. "I mean, we've got 47 slips over here and the ability to handle up to 200 footers. That's our gravy train. You don't pay for the power, the water, the linens, the housekeeping. They pay for all that and that's a fixed asset. So it's nice to have as many boats here as possible.”

New Year's Eve was not so rosy, though, for New Providence resorts. Muna Issa, SuperClubs Breezes managing director, said: “As was to be expected, this past Christmas and New Year’s were nowhere near past Christmas and New Year’s. We are hopeful that, with the vaccine roll-out starting, by June we should start to see a significant uptick in arrivals.”

Philip Smith, the Compass Point Resort's general manager, said: “Our occupancy is really low. Nothing happened, and really we got a few guests but nothing to speak of.”

Compass Point has no plans to make its staff redundant or put them on furlough at this time. Instead, they have reduced the working hours and housekeeping staff are rotating between the resort and the restaurant for the time being until business returns.

Mr Smith added: “We are hopeful that by the summer things will start to pick up again.”