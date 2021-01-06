Acquitted After False Report

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAGISTRATE yesterday acquitted a man who was accused of assaulting a woman last month after it was revealed she gave false information to police.

David Hanna, 45, appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis after he was accused of assaulting the woman on December 14.

The court was told that the complainant had told police that she was the caretaker for a boatyard at Arawak Cay. At the time, she said she left the premises to get pet food from the Humane Society. She claimed that when she returned, she saw Hanna by the boatyard despite the fact that he was not supposed to be there.

The prosecution said the woman claimed Hanna “automatically exploded” and grabbed a piece of wood with nails in it and swung it at her. She said the accused also threw rocks and bottles in her direction. Hanna was arrested a short time later; however, when he was questioned by police, he denied the allegations.

Hanna told the magistrate that he was actually the caretaker of the boatyard. He claimed the complainant was a “drug addict and prostitute” who he had paid to “have some fun”, and said that day, the woman “took his money to buy drugs and rum and never came back”.

Hanna said when he tried to confront the complainant two days later, she ran away and filed a report with the police.

After listening to his explanation, the magistrate allowed the prosecution to contact officers at the Arawak Cay Police Station, who said they were familiar with Hanna and confirmed he was the caretaker of the boatyard. As a result, Magistrate Rolle Davis acquitted Hanna of the charge and dismissed the case.