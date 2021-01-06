Baha Mar Numbers ‘On Track’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHA MAR is on track with its occupancy forecast having scaled its operations and staffing level according to a “predicted slow start” to 2021, according to the resort’s president.

This comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases in key tourist markets, decreased airlift and travel restrictions.

Graeme Davis’ statement in response to questions from The Tribune was issued after Atlantis placed multiple workers on temporary furlough on Monday because of unfavourable occupancy forecasts for this month.

Baha Mar reopened its doors to guests and 1,800 employees about three weeks ago.

Mr Davis said: “We are working diligently to restore business levels and continue the road to economic recovery for Baha Mar and the whole country.

“The surge of coronavirus cases in key US feeder markets, in addition to decreased airlift along with local and international travel restrictions, certainly pose challenges in attracting visitors to the destination.

“However, we are on track with our occupancy forecasts which predicted a slow start to the year and thus, we have scaled our operations and staffing accordingly. Our reopening on December 17 was a first and necessary step towards the financial stability of our 1,800 associates who returned to the resort in phase one and build consumer confidence for the future.”

Mr Davis said Baha Mar has extended its ex-gratia payments for employees who remain furloughed and full medical benefits for another 30 days.

“We understand the challenges that COVID-19 has brought on to many of our employees and families and we are closely monitoring global developments to determine when to reopen our additional hotels – SLS and Rosewood – in a sustainable way,” Mr Davis added.

“The health and safety of our guests, associates and the community continue to be Baha Mar’s highest priority. Due to the partnership with Doctors Hospital, the resort has been able to implement additional layers of safety by creating a unique programme for testing guests prior to check in, along with weekly testing for all associates and vendors, resulting in over 15,000 rapid antigen tests conducted to date. This approach showcases Baha Mar’s significant commitment to providing a safe environment for everyone involved and the community.

“We are proud of the experiences we were able to provide since reopening during these most extraordinary times. From spectacular dining to a wide range of recreational activities and amenities, we are establishing the new normal at the resort and continue to provide outstanding service and memorable moments for all of our guests.”