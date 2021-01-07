Art Of Graphix: Getting Better Returns From Video Marketing

In the past, research showed the average person spent 84 minutes or more per day watching online videos, and this is only expected to increase in 2021. Facebook Live videos have become incredibly popular, especially gardening and cooking videos, with 88 percent of marketers reporting they offered a positive return on investment. Many businesses were using video as a marketing tool in 2020, and 92 percent of those marketers credited this medium as an important part of their marketing strategy.

Here are top video marketing tips designed to help companies gain more from video content in 2021.

Focus on consumers

Videos are a huge part of how today’s consumers make decisions, creating a great path to position businesses, products or services. If you wish potential customers to imagine themselves engaging with your brand, it is imperative that you create video content from their perspective. In particular, Tik Tok, being one of the newest video sharing apps on the block, now has millions of active users worldwide. Taking the plunge on to this new platform provides many options to reach younger audiences.

Some consumers desire explainer videos, which are short and concise DIY, how-to clips, and other explanatory product videos that help them feel more comfortable with their buying choices. If done properly, this kind of content can educate, entertain and advertise all at the same time.

In 2019, 57 percent of marketers were using live video before COVID-19 sent all our classes, conferences and events to online platforms livestreaming on Zoom, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Keep it short but interesting

People also wish not to waste time with long descriptions. Therefore, keep content short, as it is a cost-effective way to increase brand awareness. Most importantly, think of how your video content can improve brand perception.

Decide what needs to be changed

Here is my general rule. Even great strategies that are performing well potentially have room for improvement. If we can find out why, continue to focus on that. Content that is getting 'OK' initial views but poor completion rates or engagement may need some work. Some videos that are not resonating, or are not relevant to your target audience, may be because they are not moving the audience the way you had hoped. Go ahead and scrap these strategies if they are not working for your business. Having quality videos embedded on your website can increase traffic and encourage visitors to spend more time engaging.

Evaluate video marketing budget

This budget will include payment for video creation, consulting, script writing, editing and distribution, along with hiring a videographer team to shoot high quality clips.

Diversify content

Diversify the styles of videos created. Maybe use voice-over narration, a direct interview with employees, customers or team members. Go live. Live videos are becoming the most highly engaging and frequently watched, but ensure that any landing page your videos send users to are mobile-optimised. Remember to also include a call to action in your videos to encourage audience interaction.

Consider your goals

Ultimately, it is important to consider your overall marketing and business goals for 2021, and ascertain how video marketing fits into it. Best practices have changed over the past year, with new features becoming available and user behaviour changing due to a number of factors.

At this point it helps when developing a solid marketing plan to not only have specific strategies in mind, but also specific video storyboards. Do what you can to make your video content more engaging and interactive, as online users are expecting more. Keeping the videos dynamic will go a long way, as video marketing will continue to grow and will not be altering its path any time soon. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, author and certified life coach with qualifications of M.Sc., B.Sc., A.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.