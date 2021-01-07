Bahamas Institution Nominated For Award

A Bahamian financial institution and its affiliates have been shortlisted for Trust Company of the Year honours by a major international financial services awards ceremony.

Bermuda-headquartered Butterfield has been named as a contender for six Citywealth International Financial Centre (IFC) Awards, which recognise excellence in international private wealth advisory and management.

Butterfield Trust received 2021 Trust Company of the Year nominations covering every jurisdiction in which it operates, including The Bahamas; Guernsey; Switzerland; Hong Kong and Singapore; Bermuda and Cayman.

Phil Lenz, deputy country head of Butterfield Trust in Switzerland, has also been shortlisted for 2021 Trustee of the Year for that nation, while Butterfield has also been nominated for 2021 Private Bank of the Year in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

Michael Collins, Butterfield’s chairman and chief executive, said: “We are very proud to, once again, be recognised by Citywealth for excellence in our core private wealth management businesses.

"The fact that we have been shortlisted for our trust and fiduciary services in every financial centre in which Butterfield Trust has a presence is a reflection of the calibre of our professionals, and the standard of service we offer our clients around the world."

The annual Citywealth IFC awards, which are in their tenth year, recognise advisers and managers in the private wealth sector. Shortlist and award recipients are selected by a panel of international industry experts.