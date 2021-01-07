Police Crackdown In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE operation targeting illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition was launched in Grand Bahama on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit started “Operation Genesis” as part of their continuing efforts to rid the streets and crackdown on those serious offences in 2021.

“This operation will continue for the month of January with strategic focus on increased presence of police officers on the streets of Grand Bahama,” she said.

Supt Pinder revealed that the operation has already resulted in the discovery and seizure of illegal drugs in the Freeport area.

She said that on Tuesday DEU officers, acting on information, went to the Bruce Avenue area, where they searched a bushy area and uncovered a quantity of illegal drugs – marijuana.

Ms Pinder said that no arrest was made in connection with the matter.