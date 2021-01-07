‘Sir William Allen Helped Make Our Nation Better’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Finance Minister Sir William “Bill” Allen died at home yesterday after a long illness. He was 83.

Among those who paid tributes to his life were former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who credited Sir William for ushering in greater degrees of transparency and accountability in government financing.

Sir William began his 32-year public service career in 1970, when he joined the Bahamas Monetary Authority as a research manager. In 1973 he was appointed to chair a committee created to establish the national flag carrier, Bahamasair, from 1973 to 1980.

Mr Ingraham said: “Bill’s contribution to the development and advancement of our country is immeasurable. He served first at the Central Bank and later in the Senate, House of Assembly and as a member of the Cabinet of the government of The Bahamas.

“Bill’s experience and advice was invaluable to me and to each of the governments I was privileged to lead. I credit him for the new levels of discipline introduced into the government’s budget process and for setting the country on a path of financial reform that ushered in greater degrees of transparency and accountability in government financing.”

In 1974, upon the establishment of the Central Bank, Sir William was appointed deputy governor and he continued his role as research manager of the bank until 1976. In 1980 he was appointed governor of the bank and served until his retirement in 1987.

When the Ingraham-led FNM became the government in August 1992, Sir William was appointed to the Senate from 1992 to 1994 and also served as minister of state in the Ministry of Finance and Planning. He later took up the top post as minister of planning and public service. He was first elected to Parliament for the Montagu constituency on November 10, 1994, and then was appointed minister of finance, carrying that portfolio until May 2002.

Mr Ingraham continued: “In 1992, I persuaded Bill to join my new government as a senator and accept an appointment as minister of state in the Ministry of Finance and Planning. Following his election to Parliament in 1994, he became my portfolio minister of finance, a position which he held through to the end of our second term in office in 2002.

“Bill has been in declining health for some time and early last year suggested to me that he knew that his time was limited. He was gracious in expressing appreciation for having had the opportunity to serve our great country. He said that he believed that we had made our country better.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, in a statement, said Sir William was instrumental in the Cabinet in helping to transform The Bahamas after the Free National Movement’s win in 1992.

“The Bahamas was stagnant before the change of government,” Dr Minnis said in a statement. “The leadership of the Ingraham Administration, of which Sir William was a key part, led to record economic growth, infrastructure expansion across the country and the rebound of our international reputation.

“The investments in the tourism sector and expansion of the Bahamian economy due to the policies of that administration created new opportunity for tens of thousands of Bahamians.

“The Bahamas was fundamentally bettered by Sir William’s service. He was a man of integrity who gave his all to his country. I also wish to express gratitude for his advice and assistance when I served as leader of the Opposition.

“The Bahamas has lost a distinguished statesman. May he rest in peace.”

Fidelity Bank and Trust also released a statement in tribute to the former politician.

“The hearts of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas were made heavy upon learning of the passing of Sir William Allen, KCMG,” a statement from the bank said. “And the hearts of the Fidelity Group were made even heavier as we bid farewell to Sir William, a cherished member of the Fidelity family.”

Sir William was described as “an integral part of the transformation of the Fidelity Group,” particularly in The Bahamas, which commenced in the early 2000s.

“His charisma and kindness led to Sir William not only being a leader of those charged with governance of the Fidelity Group, but also a mentor and counsellor for many members of the management team,” the bank said. “And even following his retirement from the Fidelity Group, he certainly remained a fountain of wisdom, experience and expertise from which the Fidelity Group could regularly quench its thirst for such valuable input.

“Sir William’s intellect, steadfast approach and calmness all contributed to his successes in public life over a long and illustrious professional life, comprising his roles as a monetary policymaker and fiscal policymaker.

“All who knew and worked with him clearly understood that while he was not a man that used his voice to publicly chastise those that were deserving of such chastisement, his voice was going to be heard nevertheless, as he strongly encouraged those that should know better, to simply do better; and for those that may not know better, he spent the time ensuring they were taught better.”

Sir William leaves behind his wife, Lady Aloma Allen, and children, William, Andrew, Michael and Cara.

• See Front Porch, page nine