Some Parents Welcome Return To Classrooms

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SOME parents were elation yesterday on learning that several schools had resumed face-to-face learning this week, allowing their children back into the classroom after months at home.

Although COVID-19 cases are still being recorded locally, for parent Melanie Lewis it is comforting to see various measures put in place at Xavier’s Lower School to safeguard students.

Ms Lewis’ daughter, Jaya Bridgewater, is in the first grade at the primary school and shares in her mother’s excitement that she’s back to traditional learning.

“I might be more excited than she is,” Ms Lewis said yesterday. “I’m definitely happy. Especially at this young stage. She is in grade one and they need that face-to-face element. There are certain things that they can’t learn virtually.

“This is also going to save me a pretty penny because I don’t have to hire anyone to be at home with her. Previously I had to pay someone to be at home with her because everyone in my house had to go to work. Having to spend the extra money was taxing, but it was something I had to do.

“Plus, I don’t possess the skill to be there with her at home and do that work, it’s not for me. Teachers are heaven sent. They are a godsend and they all need a raise.”

As for Ms Lewis’ concerns about her daughter contracting COVID-19, she said there were none.

“She went to school in September when they initially opened and we had no issues. The school did everything that I thought that they could do to prepare.

“They have the sanitising stations and they even put in their timetable an air break, so they give the children time to go outside and get fresh air and then they have about three different times that they sanitise and that was also worked into their schedule.

“Each child had to have their own masks. They have them separated in the class and they have to use their own supplies. So, no I’m not concerned at all about her and COVID-19 because, like I say, it’s something we have to live with and deal with and once you adequately prepare then that’s all you can do.”

At St Cecilia’s Primary School, officials there have opted for hybrid learning.

Parent Laretha Fernander said her daughter, Anthonae Smith, described being back to school as “amazing”.

Ms Fernander said: “Honestly when I heard the news that school was merging into hybrid learning I was too excited because I felt that they still needed that one-on-one at least twice or three times a week.

“Primary school students need that guidance, confidence and a teacher who loves to make sure they are doing it correctly and understand their assignments. Anthonae’s first day was as she described it ‘amazing’. She was so excited to see her classmates, wear a new uniform and meet her teacher in person. The last time she saw them was last year March 2020.”

Public schools in New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma may resume face-to-face learning next month, depending on the advice of health officials.