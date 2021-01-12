Disney Helps Feed Thousands Across Bahamas

DISNEY Cruise Line joined local community leaders to help spread magic this holiday season by funding thousands of meals to families in South and Central Eleuthera, New Providence and Abaco.

In Eleuthera, Disney Cruise Line contributed $25,000 to The South and Central Eleuthera Community Christmas Dinner-in-a-Bag outreach programme, which went toward the assembly of 2,800 dinner bags for families in need throughout settlements in South and Central Eleuthera over the holiday week.

“We know this year has been difficult for so many of our co-workers and friends in The Bahamas,” said Kim Prunty, vice president of public affairs for Disney Cruise Line, in a press release. “Joining with community leaders, our team made it a priority to help feed local families during the holidays at a time when this assistance is more important than ever.”

Each dinner-in-a-bag was delivered directly to residents’ doors in Eleuthera and was filled with holiday favourites such as whole roasters, eggs, macaroni noodles, cheese, a variety of canned goods, and fresh produce to help residents prepare their meals.

“Without the support of Disney Cruise Line and others, this year’s event would not have been possible,” said Shelly Johnson, coordinator of this year’s food distribution efforts in Eleuthera. “We’re incredibly grateful to Disney for their ongoing support of the Eleuthera community, especially during these challenging times, and look forward to brighter days ahead for our community.”

Additionally, Disney Cruise Line recently donated $10,000 to Bahamas Feeding Network to provide meals to families in New Providence and Abaco.

Disney said it has supported communities in The Bahamas in a variety of ways for more than 20 years. Such outreach efforts include hosting reading programmes, bringing Disney characters and gifts to children and in Nassau and the Abaco islands to celebrate the holidays and extensive support for conservation programmes, among other initiatives. Disney has also made significant contributions to Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts, including a $1 million donation to non-profit organisations and more than $500,000 in supplies for affected communities and direct assistance to Disney’s Bahamian employees.

In Eleuthera, Disney said it has provided funding for previous holiday events for children and seniors across Central and South Eleuthera, sponsored local junior Junkanoo groups, provided support to after-school programmes and more. Disney also entered into an agreement with the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre and the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce, providing more than $1 million over three years to fund a new Eleuthera Business Centre and provide business development advisory services, business communication training, customer service training, business mentorship and other programming designed to prepare start-ups and small businesses for participation in development projects underway on Eleuthera.