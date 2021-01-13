Abduction Suspect Is Given Bail

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old Freeport man accused of attempting to abduct two school girls last week in Grand Bahama was arraigned yesterday.

Justin Seymour, of Wrexham Drive, Arden Forest, appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in Freeport on two counts of attempted child stealing.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, January 6, the accused attempted to steal a nine-year-old child at the Walter Parker Primary School.

It is also alleged that on Thursday, January 7, Seymour attempted to steal an eight-year-old child at the Maurice Moore Primary School.

Wendell Smith represented Seymour. He was not required to enter a plea to the charges. The matters will proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

There was no objection to a monetary bail, however, the prosecutor, Inspector Anthony Sawyer, requested that Seymour be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and be required to sign in three times a week at Central Police Station.

The prosecutor said: “Based on the egregious nature of the offences and the concerns of the community, we need to monitor him.”

Mr Smith did not object to the electronic monitoring device, but felt that having his client sign in three times a week was “extremely severe,” and noted the reason for cash bail is to ensure he appears in court on the adjourned date. He also asked the judge to extend “reasonable cash bail,” as his client was unemployed.

“We are aware of the economic reality of most individuals, right now,” he told the court. “Mr Seymour nor his mother nor relatives are able to provide land papers and the court is minded to grant bail in reasonable cash bail.

“We are sensitive to the matters and we are aware of the public outcry, but he (Seymour) has rights and is innocent until proven guilty; he is entitled to bail within a reasonable sum,” Mr Smith insisted.

Magistrate Laing granted $20,000 cash bail on each count. The judge also ordered that the accused be fitted with an ankle monitoring device, and to sign in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 6am and 6pm at the Central Police Station.

The judge also ordered the accused not to have contact with the complainants and to stay away from all school grounds.

The case was adjourned to May 13.