Four Men Face Court Accused Of Murders

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

FOUR men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday with murder in connection with three separate incidents that took place last year and earlier this month.

In the most recent case, Anthony Enelus, 22, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with the shooting death of Carlyle Johnson on January 5.

The prosecution said that on the same day the accused also used a firearm to make another man fear for his life During the arraignment, Enelus was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to February 12 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Due to the nature of the offences, he was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

Meanwhile, Leonard Symonette, 26, and Mauricio Webster, 18, were charged with the December 23, 2020, murder of Bradley Strachan.

Like Enelus, Symonette and Webster were not required to enter a plea to the murder charge. They return to court on February 12 to be presented with a VBI. In the meantime, both accused were denied bail and remanded into custody.

Finally, Kenneth Cummings, 31, appeared before Magistrate Forbes after he was accused of killing Vincent Knowles Jr on December 8, 2020.

After the charge was read, the case was adjourned to February 12 for service of a VBI. In the interim, Cummings was denied bail and remanded to prison.

All have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.