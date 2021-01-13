Two Shot As They Sat In Parked Car

A MAN and a woman are in hospital after a shooting in New Providence on Monday.

Police said the incident took place shortly after 6pm when the two victims were seated in a vehicle while parked on Palm Beach Street. A gunman approached them and discharged the weapon in their direction. Both occupants received injuries and were taken to hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police also said a man and woman were arrested around 1am on Monday for drug possession. The arrests came after officers from the Operations Unit, armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on St Vincent Road. While there, a man and a woman said they were the occupants of the residence. A search of the house was conducted and as a result, the officers discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. Both occupants were arrested and taken into custody.

Investigations into both matters continue.