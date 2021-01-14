Two Dead After Fire Off Cowpen Road

Two women are dead and a man is in hospital after a fire at a residence off Cowpen Road early on Thursday morning.

Police received reports of the fire on Williams Drive shortly after 1am.

A Fire Delta unit arrived at the scene and found the single structure building engulfed in flames.

After officers extinguished the fire, they breached the building and found the body of a woman in a bedroom.

A man and another woman were rescued and taken to hospital, however the woman later died of her injuries.