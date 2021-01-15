Contractor Accused Of Stealing More Than $40,000

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A CONTRACTOR who denied stealing more than $40,000 from one of his clients was on Friday granted bail before his trial.

Kevin Frazier, 51, was arrested after he was accused of stealing $34,000 from Gracie Knowles on July 23, 2020. The prosecution alleged he also stole another $10,000 from the woman last October.

Frazier was said to have been given the money to purchase building supplies needed to complete the complainant’s apartment. However, it is alleged that the accused failed to purchase the supplies or begin work on the building after he was paid.

He denied both charges during a hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday.

As a result, two not guilty pleas were entered, and the case was adjourned to May 4 for a status hearing.

Frazier was granted $10,000 bail in the interim.