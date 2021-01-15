0

Govt ‘Solidarity’ With Guyana

As of Friday, January 15, 2021

THE government has joined the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in standing in solidarity with Guyana and “repudiating all acts of aggression” by Venezuela.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it fully supports the judicial process underway at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Guyana/Venezuela dispute.

This comes after CARICOM issued a statement expressing deep disappointment and concern regarding actions taken by Venezuela pertaining to its long-term border dispute with Guyana, including intimations of the creation of a strategic area of national development called “Territory for the Development of the Atlantic Façade”.

