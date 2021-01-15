Govt ‘Solidarity’ With Guyana

THE government has joined the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in standing in solidarity with Guyana and “repudiating all acts of aggression” by Venezuela.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it fully supports the judicial process underway at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Guyana/Venezuela dispute.

This comes after CARICOM issued a statement expressing deep disappointment and concern regarding actions taken by Venezuela pertaining to its long-term border dispute with Guyana, including intimations of the creation of a strategic area of national development called “Territory for the Development of the Atlantic Façade”.