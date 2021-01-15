Man Charged With Murders Of Two Long Island Women

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of killing two Long Island women whose bodies were discovered in shallow graves on the island last year was arraigned in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Nathan Harding appeared before Justice Bernard Turner charged with the murders of Jane Harding and Melissa Hui. During the virtual arraignment, Harding was also charged with two counts of rape and kidnapping.

The prosecution alleged Harding, who is also a Long Island native and said to be related to both victims, intentionally caused the death of the women by unlawful means of harm between February 25 and 28 of last year.

They further argued that the accused kidnapped and raped the mother and daughter sometime within that same timeframe.

Two days after they were reported missing last February, the bodies of Ms Hui and Ms Harding were found in the quiet settlement of Salt Pond.

At the time, police said they discovered the bodies of the women within hours apart.

During the hearing on Friday, Harding pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He will return to court on February 3 when a trial date for his case will be fixed.

Harding, who is represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson, will remain in custody until that time.