Store Manager Accused Of Defrauding Employer

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A STORE manager accused of defrauding her employer of more than $1,000 was granted bail on Friday before her trial.

Esther Joseph, 35, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with two counts each of falsification of accounts and stealing by reason of employment.

The prosecution alleged that Ms Joseph, who was a front-end manager at Solomon’s Fresh Market in Old Fort Bay, failed to make a full entry on the store’s end of shift balance sheet to make it appear that no cash was received on March 15 and 17 of last year.

They further alleged that the accused stole $1,331.35 from the store between that two-day period.

During the hearing, Ms Joseph denied the allegations and her case was adjourned to June 16 for trial.

In the meantime, she was granted $2,000 bail.