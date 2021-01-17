Woman Dead, Three Seriously Injured In Abaco Crash

A woman is dead and three people have been airlifted to New Providence after three cars were involved in an accident in Abaco on Friday.

According to reports, a Honda Fit and a Honda Accord were involved in a head-on crash on the SC Bootle Highway shortly after 9pm which resulted in a collision with a third vehicle – a second Honda Accord.

A woman who was a passenger in the Honda Fit is believed to have died at the scene – she was later pronounced dead by a doctor at the Marsh Harbour Clinic. The man who was driving that vehicle sustained serious injuries and was also transported to the clinic and later airlifted to New Providence.

The two people in the first Honda Accord also suffered serious injuries. They were airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

In the second Honda Accord, the front seat passenger received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic. The driver remained on the scene and is assisting police.

Officers from the Traffic Division in Grand Bahama will travel to Abaco to assist in the investigation.