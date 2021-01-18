Updated: Woman Dead, Three Seriously Injured In Abaco Crash

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
A THREE-CAR collision on the island of Abaco left one woman dead while three others were airlifted to New Providence for treatment.
The accident has prompted Island Administrator Terece Bootle-Laing to urge residents to use the “abundance of caution and slow down”.
The accident took place on Friday at S C Bootle Highway.
Officers were called to the scene after 9pm. According to reports, a Honda Fit and a Honda Accord were involved in a head-on crash which resulted in a collision with a third vehicle – a second Honda Accord.
A woman who was a passenger in the Honda Fit is believed to have died at the scene – she was later pronounced dead by a doctor at the Marsh Harbour Clinic. The man who was driving that vehicle sustained serious injuries and was also taken to the clinic and later airlifted to New Providence.
The two people in the first Honda Accord also suffered serious injuries. They were airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.
In the second Honda Accord, the front seat passenger received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic. The driver remained on the scene and is assisting police.
The deceased victim’s identity was not released up to press time.
Ms Bootle-Laing said: “In a normal circumstance Abaco usually has traffic fatalities because it’s a long road and persons have to commute from distant settlements into Marsh Harbour, but the frequency of these accidents is reason for concern and we are asking motorists to please be careful.
“We know that lighting on the street is limited following Hurricane Dorian, not to mention the road itself is not the best quality because of the damage caused by Hurricane Dorian. And, so you have to exercise an abundance of caution and slow down while commuting on the streets of Abaco because of all the issues mentioned.”
The island administrator also said motorists have been speeding in order to get home before the nightly curfew of 10pm.
“We are seeing that persons are even trying to beat the curfew time and rushing against the clock. So, we are asking them to slow down, their lives are more important. We can resolve road issues and we can have better lighting on the streets eventually, because the poles are going up, but we can’t replace their lives.”
Officers from Grand Bahama’s Traffic Division are en route to Abaco to assist in the investigation of this accident.
In December, a man died after a car accident in the area of the SC Bootle Highway just east of the little Abaco Bridge.
The accident involved a 2000 T-Rex Queen Truck driven by a male driver.
“The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle that overturned and was ejected from the vehicle,” police reported at the time.
“He was later pronounced dead by doctors at the Marsh Harbour Clinic.”
Earlier this month, Grand Bahama police launched a traffic initiative on that island as well as Abaco and Bimini to hopefully reduce accidents and road deaths.
Comments
TalRussell 1 day, 3 hours ago
The comrade prime minister should be right at ease in declaring a colony-wide six-month curfew restricting all classes motorised cars, vans, trucks, motor scooters, and cycles' - exceptin' whilst movin' round, out and about the streets on electric power-assisted bicycles, scooters, electric unicycles, or segways.
Place an immediate stop order that will forbid the importation of any and all curfewed motorised vehicles.Shakehead a quick once for upyeahvote, Twice for not?
DDK 23 hours, 58 minutes ago
Maybe just a wee bit drastic, Comrade🤣. How about if the Road Traffic Police, if still in existence, just bloody well did their jobs??
DDK 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
Maybe "The Authorities" are waiting for tourists to our Islands to die, local lives don't seem to matter. This problem became very serious after Dorian and the recovery began. The dangerous driving has become a trend and is exacerbating totally unchecked.
Hoda 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
An accident is unfortunate. However it amazes me that a person can drive recklessly and the unfortunate consequences are “the authorities” fault. Bahamians really have issues
DWW 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Do we have DUI and speeding laws?
DDK 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
We do, the point is, they are not enforced.......
Proguing 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
hummm what do you think would happen if the government put the same energy at saving lives on the road than from Covid?
Hoda 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Umm how much energy should you and I as the drivers of vehicles put into saving our own lives.
Hoda 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Just asking as a grand Bahamian driver who has been rear ended at night by a drunk driver, then had to endure that drivers ignorant family speeding up to the scene to finish off the job and suggest that I must driven my own car into the bush, as their father slurred and told everyone all about the strolleys and cran he drank that night to celebrate
DDK 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Think less people would die or be crippled for life.....
TigerB 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
There are a hand full of officers in Abaco... all in Nassau.. all was always in Nassau, 78%...
